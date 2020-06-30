Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.52

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.52 and traded as low as $56.40. Tribal Group shares last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 1,773 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.52.

Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

