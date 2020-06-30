TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of THS opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

