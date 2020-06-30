Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

TGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

TGS stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $863.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

