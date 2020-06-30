TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NYSE:TDG opened at $443.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.33. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

