Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,410 put options on the company. This is an increase of 950% compared to the average daily volume of 515 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

