Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,410 put options on the company. This is an increase of 950% compared to the average daily volume of 515 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
