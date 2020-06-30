Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 795 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

