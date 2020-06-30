Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 72 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXP. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, June 15th. FinnCap upped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the company a corporate rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.90. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.65 ($0.70).

In other news, insider John D. Wright sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £29,839 ($36,720.40).

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

