Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 960 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of TechTarget worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TechTarget by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 15.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,320,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,236 shares of company stock worth $5,761,953. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Securities started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $811.00 million, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

