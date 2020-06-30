Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trueblue were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 4th quarter worth $21,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278,302 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter worth $2,902,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

