Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 375 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CorVel were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $65,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $959,795. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CorVel stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

