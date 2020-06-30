theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and TransUnion (OTCMKTS:TRU) Head to Head Contrast

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get theglobe.com alerts:

This table compares theglobe.com and TransUnion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A TransUnion $2.66 billion 5.99 $346.90 million $2.55 33.02

TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of TransUnion shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of TransUnion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for theglobe.com and TransUnion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A TransUnion 0 3 8 0 2.73

TransUnion has a consensus price target of $92.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given TransUnion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransUnion is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Risk and Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransUnion has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and TransUnion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74% TransUnion 12.71% 24.01% 7.44%

Summary

TransUnion beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves various verticals, including financial service, insurance, healthcare, collection, property management, public sector, and other markets. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves customers in approximately 30 countries and territories, including North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and India. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.