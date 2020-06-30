Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 511,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

