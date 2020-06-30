Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,550 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.60%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

