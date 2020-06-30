Technology One (ASX:TNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.06. Technology One shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1,579,798 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 53.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$9.99 and a 200-day moving average of A$8.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Adrian Di Marco sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.20 ($6.30), for a total transaction of A$27,600,000.00 ($18,904,109.59).

Technology One Company Profile (ASX:TNE)

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, and Cloud segments. The company offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

