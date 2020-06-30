Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $9.83. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAYD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.