Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $3.25. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 8,387 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 1.12% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

