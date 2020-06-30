Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. Synacor has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Get Synacor alerts:

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fondren Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,320,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 480,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Synacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.