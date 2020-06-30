Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. Synacor has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.
Synacor Company Profile
Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.
