Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €75.00 ($84.27) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($102.25) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.06 ($101.19).

Symrise stock opened at €102.80 ($115.51) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is €97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.33.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

