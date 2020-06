Svenska Handelsbanken (STO:SHB.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.94

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (STO:SHB.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.94 and traded as low as $89.30. Svenska Handelsbanken shares last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 3,510,264 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 92.94.

Svenska Handelsbanken Company Profile (STO:SHB.A)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB is a Sweden-based bank. It provides services for both private and corporate customers and operates through three business segments. Branch office operations in Sweden segment comprises six regional banks, Handelsbanken Finans’s and Stadshypotek’s operations in Sweden. It provides private banking, financial company services, credit card issuing and mortgage loans, among others.

