Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.90

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.90 and traded as low as $20.70. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 27,500 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

