Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.77

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $6.78. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1,394,972 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80.

In other news, insider Reginald Rowe 8,236,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

