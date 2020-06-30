Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.90. Stuart Olson shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 67,191 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOX. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stuart Olson from C$1.25 to C$0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Stuart Olson from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$1.95 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$224.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stuart Olson Company Profile (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

