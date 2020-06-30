Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €71.00 ($79.78) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAX. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($72.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.21 ($77.76).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €57.25 ($64.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 40.98. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a 12 month high of €78.65 ($88.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.34.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.