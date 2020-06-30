Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 24,664 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,580% compared to the average volume of 1,468 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.12.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

