State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,695,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 136,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 644,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.84 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%.

In other Ocwen Financial news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.