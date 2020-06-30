State Street Corp Sells 44,953 Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 132,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Nora B. Sullivan bought 101,325 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,046.75.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

