State Street Corp Sells 2,699 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.62% of Spark Energy worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Shares of SPKE opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Spark Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $243.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.35%.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.