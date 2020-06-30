State Street Corp Sells 13,927 Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.61% of Zagg worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 48.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Zagg stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Zagg Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zagg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

