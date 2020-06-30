State Street Corp Sells 10,375 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.88). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.