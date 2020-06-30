State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.40% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.93. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

