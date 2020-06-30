State Street Corp Reduces Position in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. GlycoMimetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

