State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,793,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 845,803 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of DS stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. Drive Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

