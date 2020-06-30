State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.11% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

