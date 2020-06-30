State Street Corp Purchases 60,680 Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

State Street Corp grew its position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.06% of Evolus worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,068,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $7,302,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Evolus by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 509,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 2,162.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 459,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Evolus Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

