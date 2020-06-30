State Street Corp Purchases 55,152 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 55,152 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.09% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

