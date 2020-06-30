State Street Corp Purchases 36,061 Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)

State Street Corp raised its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of OneSmart International Edun Gr worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Several research firms recently commented on ONE. ValuEngine upgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

