State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.