State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.46% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,144,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 620,033 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 94,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZN stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $396.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

