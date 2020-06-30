State Street Corp Invests $1.48 Million in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Sitime at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sitime by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sitime from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

SITM opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Sitime Corp has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $761.11 million and a P/E ratio of -72.84.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock valued at $80,319,550. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

