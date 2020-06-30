State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.05 and a quick ratio of 15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,115 shares of company stock valued at $189,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

