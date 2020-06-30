State Street Corp Has $1.59 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,503 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of LEVI opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

