State Street Corp Has $1.55 Million Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.72% of Curo Group worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Curo Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Curo Group stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $310.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

