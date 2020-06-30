State Street Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

State Street Corp increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.69. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,200 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.