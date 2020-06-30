State Street Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.17% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

