State Street Corp Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.41% of Union Bankshares worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of UNB stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

