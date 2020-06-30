State Street Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.30% of LSB Industries worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LSB Industries by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

LSB Industries stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.74. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

