State Street Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Potbelly by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of PBPB opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Potbelly Corp has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

