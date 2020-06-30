State Street Corp Grows Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.24% of United Security Bancshares worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.