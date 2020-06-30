State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLPR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

CLPR stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Clipper Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,272.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam Levinson purchased 14,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,133.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,096.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

