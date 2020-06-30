State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.15% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Community Financial Cor has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

